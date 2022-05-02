Kanika Kapoor didn’t know she ‘stole’ Hadiqa Kiani’s Boohey Barian

After Nazia Hassan, Hadiqa Kiani is undoubtedly the biggest female pop artist Pakistan has ever produced till date.

Hadiqa started her career in late 80’s as a child artist on Sohail Rana’s musical program for children on PTV before going on to host children’s musical program Aangan AanganTaray.

She released her first album Raaz in 1995 and her single “Jeevan ki Rahon mein” was an instant hit.

With a career spanning over three decades, she has on her credit multiple albums, playback songs for movies and dramas as well as acting career.

Last week, Hadiqa was once against shocked to discover that her song “Boohey Barian” has once again been stolen by an Indian artist.

This time it’s Kanika Kapoor of ‘Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan’ fame who did ir.

What seems to have hurt Hadiqa the most is the fact that the song was written by her mother. “Another day and another shameless rendition of the song my mother wrote,” Hadiqa shared on her Insta story.

“No one asked for my permission, no one has given me royalties, they just the song my mother wrote and I recorded and use it as an easy money making scheme.”

Hadiqa said that this is not the first time Indian artists have stole her songs and claimed her songs have been “used in multiple Bollywood films starring the likes of Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta.”

“I am alive and well, if you want [to] sing my song… I want to be flattered by these covers because in theory, they’re pay tributes but there’s a right and wrong way to do something,”

Now Kanika Kapoor claims that she didn’t even know if the song comes from Pakistan or Afghanistan. “I just know that it’s a beautiful song that was written maybe a century ago, maybe, I don’t know,” the singer told Entertainment Times.

Kanika claimed that it was an ‘original’ song that was written by Juneja and composed by Shruti with Gourov Dasgupta. The song used a line of an old Punjabi folk song, she said.

After saying that neither she nor the label – Saregama – which released the song had any “intention of stealing anybody’s work or not crediting” them, Kanika went on to say that people “should not bring religion and country and craft in middle of a song.

“They should not create so much hatred, you know, maybe sometimes you can deal with things with more love than hatred,” she added.