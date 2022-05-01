Ganjiswag famed Junaid Akram to debut in ‘Ghabrana Nahi Hai’

It’s a happy day for Junaid Akram fans as the YouTuber is set to make her film debut. The Ganjiswag famed content creator will be seen in Ghabrana Nahi Hai.

The YouTuber will play the role of a journalist who is loyal to his profession but falls into a trap due to his bad financial conditions.

The movie seems like a love triangle between Saba, Zahid and Jibran. It has some impressive action sequences with the trio. The action-packed trailer showcases Saba Qamar as an art performer and Zahid as a police officer.

“Making YouTube videos have been easy but when it comes to acting, it is difficult,” Junaid told SAMAA Digital.

But Ghabrana Nahi Hai [do not worry], he quipped. The phase is something that the former prime minister Imran Khan often used in his public addresses.

The title has left people wondering if the movie is about Imran Khan and his government.

Junaid said working in a movie is different as one has to look for lights and technical aspects. “It takes hours to record one scene from different angles,” he added.

“It takes a minute for viewers to comment on the movie but it takes a lot of hard work in filming the scene,” he said.

The movie is directed by Saqib Khan and, produced by Jamil Baig and Hassan Zia. The shooting was postponed due to coronavirus last year and was wrapped in February 2021.

It is slated for a theatrical release on Eidul-Fitr 2022.

