Deepika wows on Cannes red carpet in retro look

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone made her jury debut at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in style on Tuesday, wowing in a shimmery golden black saree as she adopted a retro look for the opening ceremony of the festival.

Designed by Sabyasachi, the saree gave a flattering silhouette to the ’83 actor. The saree is inspired by the Bengal Tiger- with the stripes block printed onto the fabric with hand-embroidery by some of India’s finest craftspeople at the Sabyasachi Atelier.

Deepika shared several pictures from the red carpet on her Instagram account and recently posted another picture carrying some golden words by the ace designer.

Sharing a series of stunning photos of herself, she wrote, “The sari is a story I will never stop telling. No matter where we are in the world, it has its place,” said Sabyasachi Mukherjee…and I couldn’t agree more!”

Moreover, she marked her debut as an Indian jury member at Cannes 2022 in a ‘Julia Fox’ makeup stint on the red carpet.

Deepika was pictured alongside fellow jury members including Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, Jasmine Trinca, Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols and Joachim Trier at the opening ceremony of Cannes 2022.

The actor from Bangalore expressed her excitement at the prospect of representing India as a jury member at Cannes 2022.

In an interview with the Times of India, the Gehraiyaan actor said that getting to this point took centuries of effort from many different people.

“After being an actor for 15 years, for your work to finally be recognised on a global platform such as this, and to be able to represent the country, obviously, there is a sense of gratitude and being extremely overwhelmed,” the actor told the outlet.

Deepika added, “I mean, I always had this, sort of, core belief – that if your energy is behind something with the right intention, then it will happen. All you need is the right intention, and also, I think patience. So, somewhere deep down inside I have always believed that – and I am not saying this for myself, but on behalf of all South Asian talent in general – ‘this is where we belong’.

“And it feels like that’s finally happening now. It should have happened much earlier, but I guess, it took its own time. It’s taken generations of work from different people to get us to this place.”

Deepika joins a select group of Indian creatives who have been on the Cannes jury including the late Mrinal Sen (1982), director Mira Nair (1990), author Arundhati Roy (2000), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (2003), Nandita Das (2005), Sharmila Tagore (2009), Shekhar Kapur (2010) and Vidya Balan (2013).

The actress debuted on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in 2010 with her desi look in a white and golden saree by Indian ace designer Rohit Bal.