Tuesday, May 10, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  08
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Behrooz urges cinema owners to reduce ticket prices

Suggests different pricing strategies for morning, evening shows

SAMAA | - Posted: May 10, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 10, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Veteran actor Behrooz Sabzwari has urged cinema owners in Pakistan to reduce ticket prices to target the masses keeping the inflation in consideration.

Talking to SAMAA Digital, he said if a family of six persons will visit a cinema house how can someone afford a ticket for Rs1000, suggesting different pricing strategies for morning and evening shows.

“Believe me, cinema houses will be houseful if they offer morning shows slightly cheaper,” he said. “You can price evening shows even more if there is any loss.”

The veteran actor said all the big releases this Eid had hard work and investments so the cinema houses would have to maintain balance in attracting fans for every movie.

‘Cinema isn’t for elite’

Meanwhile, Bulbulay famed actor Nabeel said the ticket prices are reasonable in India because they capture the volume by recording maximum sales as cinema isn’t only for the elite.

“Film isn’t an easy medium. People come out to see movies, if you failed to entertain them no one would want to come again,” he said.

‘Attract maximum audience’

YouTuber Junaid Akram, on the other hand, said the average pay scale in Pakistan is Rs40,000 to Rs50,000 how can we expect a commoner to spend 10% of his salary on entertainment for a few hours.

The content creator, who recently made his film debut with Ghabrana Nahin Hai, further added that film requires heavy investment which forces moviemakers to sell their product at high prices thus the tickets are expensive.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitterInstagram and watch live on YouTube.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistani film
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed acquitted in Wazir Khan mosque case
Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed acquitted in Wazir Khan mosque case
Behrooz urges cinema owners to reduce ticket prices
Behrooz urges cinema owners to reduce ticket prices
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.