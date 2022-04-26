Yasir, Sonya set to serve you ‘Siwaiyaan’ this Eid

This Eid is bringing you lots of festive content to enjoy, and the upcoming telefilm Siwaiyaan plans to sweeten your meethi Eid more than it already is.

Starring Yasir Hussain and Sonya Hussyn in lead roles, Siwaiyaan is a situational comedy with enough mystery elements to keep its viewers hooked till the end.

The plot revolves around a newly married couple whose families are visiting for Eid and obviously eager for the “good news” but instead there is a twist for them.

While the families assume the couple will announce they’re expecting a child, the news they actually want to break is about them getting a divorce but wait… this is not just a story of a couple seeking separation it has a murder mystery too.

Along with Yasir and Sonya, the telefilm also features Nayyar Ejaz, Zeba Shehnaz, Saifee Hasan, Hina Rizvi, and others.

Speaking about the story, Hussain shared how close it is to theater plays. “I’ve been into a theater for years, and I am basically a theater actor. This script is heavily inspired by Ray Cooney and his plays,” he said.

“The way they have a murder mystery tied with situational comedy. Most of the telefilms made here are based on wordplay comedy, or have a slapstick approach,” Yasir added.

Talking about the script, the Karachi sai Lahore star found it different from the rest in a long time. The telefilm has been directed by Bilal Atif Khan.

