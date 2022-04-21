Why Ranveer Singh sent scentless soap to Anushka Sharma?

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been creating a massive buzz these days for his upcoming movie ‘Jayesbhai Jordaar’.

The trailer will be out Tuesday.

Before the trailer launch, Ranveer Singh and Yash Raj Films sent scentless soaps as invites which has intrigued everyone.

Anushka Sharma also got a similar invite along with a personalised letter from Ranveer. It has left her wondering what will unfold tomorrow.

She took to Instagram and shared a picture her holding the scentless soap along with the letter she received.

She pens “Intrigued by the scentless soap and the special letter from Jayesbhai curious to know what will unfold tomorrow.”

Ranveer Singh wrote in a letter “Respected Anushka! this scentless soap is an advanced invention of our Pravingadh. Our daughters and daughters-in-law are only allowed to bath with this soap. Why? Such things are not asked in our culture.”

“I would have definitely invited you to my place but as soon as you would have crossed the toll, you would have had to cover your face with a veil. Then you won’t be able to see anything. So it is better that I send you a glimpse of life in Pravingadh so that you can experience it with your family at your own will. For now, I am sending you this traditional soap. Yours, Jayeshbhai Jordaar.”

