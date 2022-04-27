Where are newly-weds Alia, Ranbir making their first onscreen appearance?

Newlywed B-Town couple Ranbir and Alia Bhatt will make their first onscreen appearance post-wedding on Koffee with Karan season 7.

According to the Pinkvilla, the latest season of Koffee with Karan would kick off in May as Karan is currently busy shooting “Rocky and Rani ki prem Kahani“. Once it is completed, he will commence work on his show.

His team, however, is all geared up to start recording the new season. The show is likely to go on air from the month of June on Star Network.

As always, It will be a star-studded season with almost the entire industry expected to join Karan Johar for a conversation over a mug of coffee.

The newlywed couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt would make their first on-screen appearance after wedding on Koffee with Karan season 7.

The couple tied the knot at a private ceremony in Mumbai on April 14.

Alia and Ranbir are one of few Bollywood couples who publicly proclaimed their love for each other and openly dated before wedding.

They first met when Ranbir, then in his early 20s, was working as an assistant director and Alia, only a teenager, was still in school. However, life put them on different trajectories, with Ranbir dating Katrina Kaif and Alia being seen with her co-stars Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

Other Bollywood stars who will be making an appearance on Karan Johar’s signature show this season include Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.