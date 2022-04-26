Shoaib Akhtar irks Shaan with birthday tweet for Sachin Tendulkar

Film actor Shaan Shahid is not happy with former pacer Shoaib Akhtar as he wished birthday to Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar but didn’t wish Imran Khan.

Shaan Shahid, who also supports PTI, criticised the former pacer Shoaib Akhtar for not wishing Imran Khan on his birthday.

Taking to Twitter, Shaan replied to Shoaib’s tweet on Tendulkar’s birthday, saying that he did not see any tweet by Akhtar wishing Imran Khan on his birthday.

Wah bhai inki to yaad hai .. @ImranKhanPTI ki 5 th October ko birthday thee 2021 main .. ek bhi message nahi apkay twitter account per .. bhai ? — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) April 24, 2022

“Wah bhai inki to yaad hai (wow … you remember his),” Shaan tweeted. “Imran Khan ki 5th October ko birthday thee 2021 main (Imran Khan’s birthday was on October 5th in 2021).”

“ek bhi message nahi apkay twitter account per .. bhai (there isn’t any single message on Twitter. Brother),” he added.

Akhtar has not yet responded to Shaan’s criticism, however, Shaan’s tweet has received a backlash from Twitter users for dragging politics into everything.

