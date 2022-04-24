Sunday, April 24, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  22
Shilpa Shetty set to make OTT debut as police officer

Bollywood star enters Rohit Shetty’s cop universe

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 24, 2022 | Last Updated: 12 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 24, 2022 | Last Updated: 12 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/ Shilpa Shetty

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra is all set to make her debut on over the top (OTT) platform with Rohit Shetty’s directorial – Indian Police Force. Her role will mark the first female police officer in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe.

The actor dropped the first look of her cop avatar with a gun on Instagram. “Ready to set the OTT platform on fire for the first time.,” she wrote.

“Superrr Thrilled to join The Action King Rohit Shetty in his Cop Universe!”

Welcoming the Dhadkan star, director Rohit Shetty also posted the poster of the series on his Instagram account. “Welcome to the squad Shilpa! Get ready for Gun Battles, Hand to Hand Combats, High speed chases and YES! Flying Cars,” he wrote.

Shilpa is currently working on two film projects including Sukhee and Nikamma.

According to the Indian media, Sidharth Malhotra would also be a part of the project as a police officer.

