Thursday, April 21, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  19
HOME > Entertainment

Shahzad, Alizeh come together for ‘Chand Raat Aur Chandni’

Telefilm to be broadcasted on Eidul Fitr

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 21, 2022 | Last Updated: 11 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 21, 2022 | Last Updated: 11 hours ago

Photo: Big Bang Entertainment

Eid-ul-Fitr is all about exciting telefilms on television, and this year is no exception.

Shahzad Sheikh and Alizeh Shah have come together for Eid special telefilm Chand Raat Aur Chandni.

Ayaz Samoo, Nazrul Hassan, Ismail Tara and Hina Rizvi would also be a part of the rom-com.

The story revolves around a small town love story between a boy-next-door and his childhood crush, played by Shah.

Speaking of his work experience with Alizeh Shah, Shahzad Sheikh only had pleasant memories to recall. “I have had a great experience working with her, she’s fantastic, and a happy and chirpy girl. I am really good friends with her mother also. She is always on time and is very professional, it’s always been great working with her,” he said. 

The telefilm is being produced by Big Bang Entertainment and directed by Fajr Raza. It is scheduled to hit screens this Eid ul Fitr.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube.

Alizeh Shah
 
