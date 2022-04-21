Shahzad, Alizeh come together for ‘Chand Raat Aur Chandni’

Eid-ul-Fitr is all about exciting telefilms on television, and this year is no exception.

Shahzad Sheikh and Alizeh Shah have come together for Eid special telefilm Chand Raat Aur Chandni.

Ayaz Samoo, Nazrul Hassan, Ismail Tara and Hina Rizvi would also be a part of the rom-com.

The story revolves around a small town love story between a boy-next-door and his childhood crush, played by Shah.

Speaking of his work experience with Alizeh Shah, Shahzad Sheikh only had pleasant memories to recall. “I have had a great experience working with her, she’s fantastic, and a happy and chirpy girl. I am really good friends with her mother also. She is always on time and is very professional, it’s always been great working with her,” he said.

The telefilm is being produced by Big Bang Entertainment and directed by Fajr Raza. It is scheduled to hit screens this Eid ul Fitr.

