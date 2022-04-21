Thursday, April 21, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  19
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Shahrukh Khan, Hirani join hands for ‘Dunki’

Taapsee Pannu to play female lead

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 20, 2022 | Last Updated: 21 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 20, 2022 | Last Updated: 21 hours ago

Shahrukh Khan, Hirani join hands for 'Dunki' in hilarious way—Photo: Twitter

Bollywood King Shahrukh Khan and Indian filmmaker Raj Kumar Hirani has joined hands for the first time for upcoming movie ‘Dunki’.

Hirani has given some of the biggest hits of Bollywood including Munna Bhai MBBS, PK, 3 Idiots and Sanju.

Hirani has worked with many ace Bollywood stars but this would be the first time King Khan will appear as the main lead in his movie.

Shahrukh shared a small video on his Instagram account in which Bollywood King can seen asking Hirani that he had cast actors like Sanjay Dutt, Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor in his masterpieces. Do you have anything me, asks Shahrukh.

“I do have a script,” the filmmaker replied.

The movie has everything, comedy, emotions and romance. Hirani, however, asked Shahrukh signature pose with arms wide open.

What’s the title of the movies, Shahrukh asks. “Dunki,” is Herani’s reply.

“Donkey?” asks Shahrukh with an inquisitive look

‘Dunki, not Donkey’ says Hirani.

Taapsee Pannu will play the female lead opposite Shahrukh. It is the first time that the duo is working together on a project.

Earlier, Hirani said, “Through the course of my career Shah Rukh Khan has always been on my wish list and after trying to collaborate several times in the past, we were finally destined to have ‘Dunki’ mark our partnership. The energy, charisma, humour and charm that he brings to a film is unparalleled and I look forward to bringing that magic to the big screen.”

Produced by Gauri Khan, the film is set to hit the theatres on December 22, 2023. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
Shahrukh Khan
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
King Khan, Rajkumar Hirani join hands for 'Dunki' in hilarious way
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Shahrukh Khan, Hirani join hands for 'Dunki'
Shahrukh Khan, Hirani join hands for ‘Dunki’
Shahzad, Alizeh come together for ‘Chand Raat Aur Chandni’
Shahzad, Alizeh come together for ‘Chand Raat Aur Chandni’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.