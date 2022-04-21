Shahrukh Khan, Hirani join hands for ‘Dunki’

Bollywood King Shahrukh Khan and Indian filmmaker Raj Kumar Hirani has joined hands for the first time for upcoming movie ‘Dunki’.

Hirani has given some of the biggest hits of Bollywood including Munna Bhai MBBS, PK, 3 Idiots and Sanju.

Hirani has worked with many ace Bollywood stars but this would be the first time King Khan will appear as the main lead in his movie.

Shahrukh shared a small video on his Instagram account in which Bollywood King can seen asking Hirani that he had cast actors like Sanjay Dutt, Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor in his masterpieces. Do you have anything me, asks Shahrukh.

“I do have a script,” the filmmaker replied.

The movie has everything, comedy, emotions and romance. Hirani, however, asked Shahrukh signature pose with arms wide open.

What’s the title of the movies, Shahrukh asks. “Dunki,” is Herani’s reply.

“Donkey?” asks Shahrukh with an inquisitive look

‘Dunki, not Donkey’ says Hirani.

BIGGG NEWS… SRK – RAJKUMAR HIRANI JOIN HANDS, ANNOUNCE ‘DUNKI’… #SRK and director #RajkumarHirani collaborate for the first time… The film is titled #Dunki… Costars #TaapseePannu… 22 Dec 2023 #Christmas release. pic.twitter.com/Dt3v3URO4G — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 19, 2022

Taapsee Pannu will play the female lead opposite Shahrukh. It is the first time that the duo is working together on a project.

Earlier, Hirani said, “Through the course of my career Shah Rukh Khan has always been on my wish list and after trying to collaborate several times in the past, we were finally destined to have ‘Dunki’ mark our partnership. The energy, charisma, humour and charm that he brings to a film is unparalleled and I look forward to bringing that magic to the big screen.”

Produced by Gauri Khan, the film is set to hit the theatres on December 22, 2023.

