HOME > Entertainment

Shahroz, Sadaf expecting their first child together

Grandfather Behroze confirmed the news

Posted: Apr 22, 2022
Posted: Apr 22, 2022 | Last Updated: 10 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Sadaf Kanwal

Shahroz Sabzwari and wife Sadaf Kanwal are expecting their first child together, Behroze Sabzwari confirmed Thursday.

While talking to host Rabia Anum in a Ramazan special show, the veteran actor urged his followers to pray for his daughter-in-law, Sadaf, as she is expecting her first child, followed by congratulations by the host.

“Think about it, I’ll become a grandfather at such a young age once again,” he quipped.

The Tanhaiyaan star called it “compensation from God” while talking about the social media criticism on Shahroz’s second marriage after a split with Syra Yousuf. The two actors have a daughter named Nooreh.

The couple made headlines with rumors of pregnancy following a TV appearance in which Shahroz asked his wife to take care while coming out on stage.

Shahroz and Sadaf got married in May 2021 and announced the news by changing Kanwal’s Instagram name to Sadaf Sabzwari.

Sadaf Kanwal Shahroz Sabzwari
 
