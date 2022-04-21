Thursday, April 21, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  19
Alia Bhatt makes first appearance after marrying Ranbir Kapoor

The couple tied the knot last week in Mumbai

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 19, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 days ago
Posted: Apr 19, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 days ago

Alia Bhatt's first appearance after marrying Ranbir Kapoor—Photo: File

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt returned to work on Tuesday just a few days after her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor.

A video of the actor waving to photographers and film journalists and heading into a building for her the shoot of her upcoming film with Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra is going viral.

Alia is seen in a minimal pink dress as she heads to work while some of the reporters wished her, saying “Shaadi Mubarak”.

A day ago, Ranbir Kapoor also returned to work and was seen in casuals.

The couple tied the knot at a private ceremony in Mumbai on April 14.

Shortly after their wedding ceremony, the internet was flooded with pictures and videos of the couple’s wedding attended by their families, relatives and close friends.

Alia and Ranbir are one of few Bollywood couples who publicly proclaimed their love for each other and openly dates before wedding.

They first met when Ranbir, then in his early 20s, was working as an assistant director and Alia, only a teenager, was still in school. However, life put them on different trajectories, with Ranbir dating Katrina Kaif and Alia being seen with her co-stars Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.


