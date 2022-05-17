Primary schools closed in Islamabad due to heatwave

The federal government has closed all the primary schools in Islamabad because of extremely hot weather which has created a heatwave-like situation in several cities.

The Federal Directorate of Education has called off all classes from Montessori to fifth grade at all public and private schools. The decision was taken due to the heatwave alert in the federal capital.

Additionally, timings for the sixth and eighth grades have been changed and the classes would be held from 8 to 11am in the morning.

Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (Peira) has ordered all the private to follow the notification.

Pakistan has been in the grip of a heatwave this month with parts of the nation already scalded by temperatures of nearly 50 degrees Celsius as officials warned of acute water shortages and a threat to health.

Nationwide, the PMD alerted, temperatures were between 6C and 9C above normal, with the capital Islamabad, as well as provincial hubs Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar recording temperatures around 42C on Tuesday afternoon.

The met department warned that the temperatures are likely to rise again from Wednesday, May 18. It noted that the prevailing very hot and dry weather may cause stress on water reservoirs, crops, vegetables and orchards. This could lead to increased energy and water demand and the advisory called on the public to judiciously use these resources in all aspects of life.

However, the increased heat could mean that glaciers melt faster and result in an increase in the base flow may of water in the rivers during the next week.

It warned that individuals may suffer from heatstroke due to the high temperatures with senior citizens and children the most vulnerable.

The public was advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight and take precautionary measures.

Farmers were also advised to manage their outdoor working hours and water for crops accordingly. Animal wranglers were advised to take special care of the needs of livestock and pets.