Karachi board announces examination date for matriculation

The annual examination for matriculation students will start on May 17, the Board of Secondary Education Karachi announced Friday.

More than 200,000 students will appear in the exam which will last till June 4, according to the matric board chairperson. The examination centers have been fixed while other details will be announced soon.

Admit cards for the regular students will be distributed in schools within two to three days, the chairperson said, adding that the private candidate will receive the cards soon at their given residential address.

Science and General group exams have been scheduled for morning and evening, respectively.

