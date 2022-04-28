Pakistan forms Economic Advisory Council to review policies ‘holistically’

Amid the economic crisis in Pakistan, the Finance Ministry has formed a 21-member Economic Advisory Council to review and formulate economic policies in a more “holistic manner”.

According to the notification issued on Thursday by the finance division, the council will be chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. It would advise on short-term macro-economic stabilization as well as structural reforms for stable and sustained economic progress.

The 21-member council includes Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, CEO Fauji Foundation Waqar Ahmed, Tariq Pasha and Mussadiq Malik.

The meetings will be convened on weekly basis on the issues of national economic importance. Specific sub-committees will be formed for focused work with the timelines and defined scope.

“The council would review the overall economic condition of the country and propose possible corrective measures considering available resources of the country,” the notification stated.

The council would analyze the effectiveness of subsidies, protection, and other financial support by the government to the State Owned Enterprises (SoEs) and other vital sectors of the economy in the context of overall cost and benefit analysis of such subsidies/protection.

It would help in finding the technical expertise and human resource that may be required to carry out the requisite financial and economic analysis/studies.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund has urged Pakistan to bring its current account deficit under control which has ballooned to $13.2 billion in the nine months of its fiscal year.

The declining foreign reserves, on the other hand, have been putting pressure on the Pakistani currency which lost value against the US dollar on Thursday. The local currency depreciated 0.23% and closed at Rs185.87.

