SAMAA TV is Pakistan’s first private satellite news channel that provides live transmission simultaneously from five cities of Pakistan: Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Quetta and Peshawar.

Believing in the philosophy of unbiased reporting in an ethical and responsible manner, SAMAA over the years has been bringing authentic news and neutral current affairs commentary with no political affiliation/s or hidden agenda. Among some of the biggest names in journalism along with a technologically advanced infrastructure, SAMAA has an extensive network of correspondents both within the country and outside Pakistan with state of the art studios and linkup facilities in the federal and provincial capitals where SAMAA’s professional and experienced team ensures timely telecast of information in an accurate manner round the clock.

SAMAA’s live news bulletins, incisive political talk shows and a wide range of programs including sports, social issues and infotainment has enabled it to position itself among the top tier news and current affairs channels of Pakistan.

SAMAA also happens to be the leading channel working on innovative journalism initiatives that includes user generated content through its iSAMAA (www.isamaa.tv) citizen journalism platform which enables the common man to take active part in sharing unique news and content with the world. At the same time, technology convergence in the form of ‘Breaking News Alerts’ on cell phones is one of the key initiatives from SAMAA to keep ON the GO people up to date with the latest happenings in the most convenient, efficient and timely manner. Over the period of years, SAMAA’s responsible, accurate and prompt reporting has made it the voice of Pakistani people and has earned it tremendous recognition and numerous national and international awards of the highest integrity to add to its remarkable credibility as a responsible media entity.

SAMAA endeavors to continue bringing wider, smarter, unbiased news and independent reviews through its largely appreciated news and programs to its viewers.

Keep watching SAMAA!